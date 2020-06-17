REC standalone net profit declines 65.31% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.50% to Rs 7839.40 croreNet profit of REC declined 65.31% to Rs 435.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1256.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.50% to Rs 7839.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6671.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.23% to Rs 4886.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5763.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 29791.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24961.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7839.406671.81 18 29791.0624961.20 19 OPM %71.2886.68 -87.0395.02 - PBDT701.381636.33 -57 6993.298107.67 -14 PBT698.231634.30 -57 6983.298100.50 -14 NP435.711256.13 -65 4886.165763.72 -15
