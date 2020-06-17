JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit declines 24.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 272.74 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies declined 50.33% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 272.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 301.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.91% to Rs 58.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.88% to Rs 1140.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1186.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales272.74301.40 -10 1140.911186.98 -4 OPM %5.318.65 -7.959.26 - PBDT18.5728.71 -35 107.44133.34 -19 PBT10.2920.83 -51 72.94106.28 -31 NP6.0712.22 -50 58.0465.89 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU