Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 272.74 croreNet profit of Lumax Auto Technologies declined 50.33% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 272.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 301.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.91% to Rs 58.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.88% to Rs 1140.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1186.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales272.74301.40 -10 1140.911186.98 -4 OPM %5.318.65 -7.959.26 - PBDT18.5728.71 -35 107.44133.34 -19 PBT10.2920.83 -51 72.94106.28 -31 NP6.0712.22 -50 58.0465.89 -12
