Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 272.74 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies declined 50.33% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 272.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 301.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.91% to Rs 58.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.88% to Rs 1140.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1186.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

