Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit declines 24.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.54% to Rs 359.68 croreNet profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 24.45% to Rs 35.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.54% to Rs 359.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 436.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.92% to Rs 202.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 177.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 1643.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1705.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales359.68436.20 -18 1643.501705.80 -4 OPM %15.4017.01 -17.4316.59 - PBDT55.5880.43 -31 297.24297.43 0 PBT46.8474.57 -37 264.54275.07 -4 NP35.9447.57 -24 202.52177.78 14
