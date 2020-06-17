Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit declines 24.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.54% to Rs 359.68 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 24.45% to Rs 35.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.54% to Rs 359.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 436.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.92% to Rs 202.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 177.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 1643.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1705.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

359.68436.201643.501705.8015.4017.0117.4316.5955.5880.43297.24297.4346.8474.57264.54275.0735.9447.57202.52177.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)