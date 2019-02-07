Fortis Malar Hospitals standalone net profit rises 78.89% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CCI approves Malaysia's IHH acquisition of Fortis Healthcare, Fortis Malar
To appoint external agency to scrutinise internal controls: Fortis Healthcare
Fortis, RHT extend last date for completing acquisition
Fortis Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.29 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Yes Bank sells over 2% stake in Fortis Healthcare
-
Sales rise 2.73% to Rs 38.73 croreNet profit of Fortis Malar Hospitals rose 78.89% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.73% to Rs 38.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.7337.70 3 OPM %3.510.95 -PBDT3.432.41 42 PBT2.341.35 73 NP1.610.90 79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU