Fortis Malar Hospitals standalone net profit rises 78.89% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2.73% to Rs 38.73 crore

Net profit of Fortis Malar Hospitals rose 78.89% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.73% to Rs 38.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.7337.70 3 OPM %3.510.95 -PBDT3.432.41 42 PBT2.341.35 73 NP1.610.90 79

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:07 IST

