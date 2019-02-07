Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Saptak Chem & Business reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.310.02 1450 OPM %6.450 -PBDT0.020 0 PBT0.020 0 NP0.020 0
