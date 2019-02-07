Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
New India Assurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 113.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Saptak Chem & Business reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.310.02 1450 OPM %6.450 -PBDT0.020 0 PBT0.020 0 NP0.020 0

