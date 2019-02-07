Cummins India standalone net profit rises 8.65% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 1463.27 croreNet profit of Cummins India rose 8.65% to Rs 187.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 172.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 1463.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1318.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1463.271318.43 11 OPM %15.5014.92 -PBDT298.13243.34 23 PBT270.20219.69 23 NP187.09172.19 9
