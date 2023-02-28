Foseco India standalone net profit rises 51.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.87% to Rs 105.71 crore

Net profit of Foseco India rose 51.17% to Rs 12.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.87% to Rs 105.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 87.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.71% to Rs 45.97 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.67 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 406.74 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 338.01 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales105.7187.46 21 406.74338.01 20 OPM %17.0813.35 -15.4312.90 - PBDT20.0012.50 60 70.2349.20 43 PBT16.2610.90 49 61.3343.32 42 NP12.268.11 51 45.9732.67 41

