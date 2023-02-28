Criss Financial Holdings standalone net profit declines 43.28% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 23.64 crore

Net profit of Criss Financial Holdings declined 43.28% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.6421.75 9 OPM %61.3478.16 -PBDT3.536.98 -49 PBT3.486.86 -49 NP3.045.36 -43

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 07:34 IST

