Gera Developments Pvt standalone net profit declines 71.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.70% to Rs 83.76 croreNet profit of Gera Developments Pvt declined 71.49% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.70% to Rs 83.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 184.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.76184.89 -55 OPM %17.0625.45 -PBDT14.2544.84 -68 PBT13.4444.01 -69 NP9.9835.00 -71
