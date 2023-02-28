Gera Developments Pvt standalone net profit declines 71.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.70% to Rs 83.76 crore

Net profit of Gera Developments Pvt declined 71.49% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.70% to Rs 83.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 184.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.83.76184.8917.0625.4514.2544.8413.4444.019.9835.00

