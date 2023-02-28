Jana Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 119.34 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.69% to Rs 808.68 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 119.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 15.69% to Rs 808.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 699.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.808.68699.0339.1937.41119.34-6.15119.34-6.15119.34-6.15

