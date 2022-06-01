Frontier Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.40 crore in the March 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 1.11 croreNet profit of Frontier Capital reported to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2021.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 311.11% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Mar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Sales1.110 0 1.110.27 311 OPM %306.310 -76.58-325.93 - PBDT3.40-0.88 LP 0.84-0.85 LP PBT3.40-0.88 LP 0.84-0.85 LP NP3.40-0.88 LP 0.84-0.85 LP
