Fruition Venture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Fruition Venture reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 71.22% to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales013.92 -100 4.5515.81 -71 OPM %0-12.79 --31.43-2.15 - PBDT-0.24-0.48 50 -1.311.76 PL PBT-0.25-0.48 48 -1.321.75 PL NP0.03-0.58 LP -0.401.62 PL

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 15:11 IST

