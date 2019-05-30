JUST IN
Business Standard

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit declines 41.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.25% to Rs 4.02 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics declined 41.84% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.25% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.33% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.29% to Rs 19.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.026.51 -38 19.0619.31 -1 OPM %45.0224.73 -19.2016.05 - PBDT1.861.53 22 3.873.20 21 PBT1.751.41 24 3.452.73 26 NP0.821.41 -42 2.522.06 22

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 15:11 IST

