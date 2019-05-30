Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit declines 41.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 38.25% to Rs 4.02 crore

Net profit of declined 41.84% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.25% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.33% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.29% to Rs 19.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

4.026.5119.0619.3145.0224.7319.2016.051.861.533.873.201.751.413.452.730.821.412.522.06

