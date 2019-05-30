V B Desai Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 97.56% to Rs 0.81 croreNet Loss of V B Desai Financial Services reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 97.56% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 462.50% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 72.36% to Rs 2.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.810.41 98 2.121.23 72 OPM %34.5719.51 -22.171.63 - PBDT-0.490.06 PL 0.540.25 116 PBT-0.500.05 PL 0.510.22 132 NP-0.49-0.04 -1125 0.450.08 463
