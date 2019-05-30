Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 520.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 33.98% to Rs 37.73 crore

Net profit of rose 520.69% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.98% to Rs 37.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.91% to Rs 4.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.52% to Rs 128.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

