JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

RBI Constitutes Committee On Development Of Housing Finance Securitisation Market
Business Standard

Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 520.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.98% to Rs 37.73 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills rose 520.69% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.98% to Rs 37.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.91% to Rs 4.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.52% to Rs 128.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales37.7328.16 34 128.5488.33 46 OPM %11.343.62 -10.397.48 - PBDT2.141.20 78 7.275.54 31 PBT1.700.79 115 4.933.31 49 NP1.800.29 521 4.142.18 90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements