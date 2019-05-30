Kamanwala Housing Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 324.00% to Rs 14.84 croreNet profit of Kamanwala Housing Construction reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 324.00% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 20.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.843.50 324 20.9118.84 11 OPM %-7.55-12.57 --14.06-1.86 - PBDT0.21-0.02 LP -0.220.43 PL PBT0.16-0.12 LP -0.410.19 PL NP0.18-0.02 LP -0.390.16 PL
