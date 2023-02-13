Raunaq EPC International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Raunaq EPC International consolidated net profit rises 408.70% in the September 2022 quarter
RIL to restructure group EPC resources
Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Power Mech Projects hits record high on bagging Rs 6,163.20 cr order from Adani Group
-
Sales rise 30.48% to Rs 1.37 croreNet Loss of Raunaq EPC International reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.48% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.371.05 30 OPM %-106.57-68.57 -PBDT-1.18-0.65 -82 PBT-1.21-0.74 -64 NP-0.59-0.74 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU