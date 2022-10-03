JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Biocon Ltd spurts 0.7%, gains for fifth straight session

CSB Bank gains after total deposits jumps 10% YoY in Q2 FY23
Business Standard

Board of FSN E-Commerce approves bonus issue of 5:1

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 03 October 2022

The Board of FSN E-Commerce Ventures at its meeting held on 03 October 2022 has approved the following:

Re-classification of the authorized share capital from Rs 325 crore comprising of 275 crore equity shares of Re 1/- each and 50 crore Preference Shares of Re 1/- each to Rs 325 crore comprising of 325 crore equity shares of Re 1/- each.

Bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion 5 (Five) fully paid-up equity share of Re 1/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 13:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU