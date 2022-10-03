Board of FSN E-Commerce approves bonus issue of 5:1

At meeting held on 03 October 2022

The Board of FSN E-Commerce Ventures at its meeting held on 03 October 2022 has approved the following:

Re-classification of the authorized share capital from Rs 325 crore comprising of 275 crore equity shares of Re 1/- each and 50 crore Preference Shares of Re 1/- each to Rs 325 crore comprising of 325 crore equity shares of Re 1/- each.

Bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion 5 (Five) fully paid-up equity share of Re 1/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date.

