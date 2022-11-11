Volumes jump at PB Fintech Ltd counter

PB Fintech Ltd witnessed volume of 145.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 180.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80872 shares

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 November 2022.

PB Fintech Ltd witnessed volume of 145.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 180.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80872 shares. The stock increased 3.16% to Rs.384.75. Volumes stood at 87898 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd registered volume of 20291 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2125 shares. The stock slipped 1.13% to Rs.1,767.95. Volumes stood at 854 shares in the last session.

Info Edge (India) Ltd saw volume of 49024 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7386 shares. The stock increased 6.24% to Rs.4,053.80. Volumes stood at 9900 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33363 shares. The stock slipped 9.38% to Rs.610.50. Volumes stood at 69538 shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 128.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.48% to Rs.217.05. Volumes stood at 232.19 lakh shares in the last session.

