Fund raising plan boosts ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank rose 1.56% to Rs 568.35 after the private sector bank informed that its board will consider fund raising on 24 April 2021.

In a regulatory filing made after market hours on Monday, the bank announced that the board of the bank at its meeting scheduled on 24 April 2021 will consider fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including non-convertible debentures/bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement.

On the same day, the bank's board will also consider the financial results for the quarter and the year ended 31 March 2021.

ICICI Bank is one of India's leading private banks. ICICI Bank had a network of 5,267 branches and 14,655 ATMs as at 31 December 2020.

