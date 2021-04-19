Bajaj Consumer Q4 PAT spurts 135% YoY to Rs 55 cr

On a consolidated basis, Bajaj Consumer Care's net profit surged 134.73% to Rs 54.68 crore on 42.36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 244.86 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY 20-21. The result was announced made during market hours today, 19 April 2021.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care fell 1.60% to Rs 300.50 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 288.75 to Rs 323.50 so far.

Bajaj Consumer Care, part of the Bajaj Group of Companies, is one of India's well-established companies in the beauty care category. Its flagship brand, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil, is a leading name in the hair oil market. The company also owns the Nomarks Brand in India.

