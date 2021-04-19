MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, RBL Bank Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 April 2021.

MMTC Ltd tumbled 7.96% to Rs 38.75 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd crashed 7.35% to Rs 22.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra lost 7.31% to Rs 23.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd shed 7.16% to Rs 174.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd fell 7.11% to Rs 4.44. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

