Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 croreNet loss of Fundviser Capital (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 0.280.25 12 OPM %-14.29-16.67 -17.86-16.00 - PBDT-0.010 0 0.060.08 -25 PBT-0.010 0 0.060.07 -14 NP-0.010 0 0.020.07 -71
