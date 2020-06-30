Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Fundviser Capital (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.070.060.280.25-14.29-16.6717.86-16.00-0.0100.060.08-0.0100.060.07-0.0100.020.07

