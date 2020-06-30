Relic Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.88% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Relic Technologies reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.88% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.15% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.80% to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.250.32 -22 0.992.24 -56 OPM %32.0021.88 -27.2767.41 - PBDT0.100.07 43 0.321.54 -79 PBT0.070.08 -13 0.201.41 -86 NP0.02-0.01 LP 0.151.01 -85
