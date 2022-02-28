Future Enterprises-DVR leads gainers in 'B' group

Future Enterprises Ltd, Vadilal Industries Ltd, Mallcom (India) Ltd and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 February 2022.

Future Enterprises-DVR soared 19.98% to Rs 12.91 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 48748 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13285 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises Ltd spiked 18.83% to Rs 9.78. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vadilal Industries Ltd surged 17.22% to Rs 1430. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7283 shares in the past one month.

Mallcom (India) Ltd spurt 15.28% to Rs 857.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1105 shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd rose 14.05% to Rs 69.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12488 shares in the past one month.

