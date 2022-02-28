KSB Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Future Retail Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Alembic Ltd and Future Consumer Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 February 2022.

KSB Ltd soared 11.03% to Rs 1107 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1038 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd surged 9.17% to Rs 50. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd spiked 8.60% to Rs 80.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alembic Ltd exploded 7.32% to Rs 89.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23937 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd spurt 7.14% to Rs 7.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

