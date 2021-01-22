Future Market Networks Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Stampede Capital Ltd-DVR, KDDL Ltd, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd and Bhageria Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 January 2021.

Future Market Networks Ltd surged 9.78% to Rs 22.45 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 98799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14047 shares in the past one month.

Stampede Capital Ltd-DVR spiked 7.79% to Rs 1.66. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29985 shares in the past one month.

KDDL Ltd soared 7.48% to Rs 265.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1092 shares in the past one month.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd gained 7.40% to Rs 41.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bhageria Industries Ltd added 6.03% to Rs 167. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10994 shares in the past one month.

