MCX Q3 PAT spurts 29% to Rs 72 cr

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX)'s consolidated net profit jumped 29.2% to Rs 71.80 crore on 13% surge in net sales to Rs 100.90 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 15.3% to Rs 67.59 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 58.62 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared after trading hours yesterday, 21 January 2021.
EBITDA for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 jumped 17% to Rs 73.45 crore from Rs 62.67 crore over the corresponding quarter ended 31 December 2019. For the quarter ended 31 December 2020, the EBITDA margin stood at 58% and while PAT margin was at 57%.
The average daily turnover (ADT) in commodity futures (including index futures) on the exchange rose 4% to Rs 32,181 crore in Q3 FY 2021 from Rs 30,854 crore in the corresponding quarter of Q3 FY2020.
Shares of MCX fell 0.11% to Rs 1,678.40. MCX is engaged in facilitating trading, and clearing and settlement of commodity derivatives. It operates as a commodity futures exchange.
