Future Market Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.27% to Rs 10.30 crore

Net loss of Future Market Networks reported to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.27% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.3024.68 -58 OPM %28.7468.56 -PBDT-0.6112.60 PL PBT-12.870.61 PL NP-11.280.15 PL

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 15:36 IST

