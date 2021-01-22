NTPC commissions Unit-3 of Kameng hydro-electric project

Unit-3 of 150 megawatts of Kameng hydro-electric project (4x150MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation has been declared on commercial operation from 22 January 2021.

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary company of NTPC. With this, the commissioned and commercial capacity of NTPC group has become 63,785 MW and 63,125 MW respectively.

NTPC's consolidated net profit slipped 7.7% to Rs 3,494.61 crore on 7.8% rise in net sales to Rs 27,707.76 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.

Shares of NTPC declined 2.18% to Rs 94.05. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 51.10% stake held in NTPC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)