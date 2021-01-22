Volumes jump at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

-
-
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 59.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5620 shares
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 January 2021.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 59.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5620 shares. The stock increased 1.05% to Rs.1,267.30. Volumes stood at 2022 shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd saw volume of 4086 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 359 shares. The stock increased 0.66% to Rs.11,330.00. Volumes stood at 273 shares in the last session.
Cyient Ltd recorded volume of 1.53 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31061 shares. The stock gained 10.74% to Rs.561.95. Volumes stood at 69769 shares in the last session.
Bajaj Auto Ltd recorded volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30632 shares. The stock gained 8.07% to Rs.4,005.60. Volumes stood at 54078 shares in the last session.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd clocked volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37504 shares. The stock gained 0.32% to Rs.1,045.00. Volumes stood at 31068 shares in the last session.
