Ceinsys Tech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit declines 18.73% in the March 2020 quarter
Va Tech Wabag receives equity capital infusion of Rs 120 crore
NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering Offers Specialized M.Tech Programs
Tech Mahindra Ltd rises 1.7%
Tech Mahindra Ltd sees good upmove
-
Sales decline 16.49% to Rs 27.80 croreNet loss of Ceinsys Tech reported to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.49% to Rs 27.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.8033.29 -16 OPM %-10.1432.20 -PBDT-5.668.04 PL PBT-6.567.06 PL NP-6.395.21 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU