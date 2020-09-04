Biocon Biologics India receives Rs 225 crore equity infusion from Tata Capital Growth Fund II

Biocon announced that with relation to execution of a share subscription agreement (SSA) and a shareholders' agreement (SHA) between Biocon (the Company), Biocon Biologics India (BBIL), Activ Pine LLP (Existing Investor) and Tata Capital Growth Fund II (Investor) as applicable, the subscription money aggregating to Rs. 225 crore have been received by BBIL from the Investor.

Consequently, the Board of BBIL has approved the allotment of 88,30,456 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at an issue price of Rs. 254.80/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 244.80/- per equity share) to the Investor.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)