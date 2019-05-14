Future Supply Chain Solutions allots equity shares

-
Of Rs 10/- eachFuture Supply Chain Solutions announced that its Nomination and Remuneration Committee in the meeting held on 13 May 2019 have approved the allotment of 5020 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to the holders of the stock options upon their exercise. With the said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs.40,08,11,130/- divided into 4,00,81,113 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs.40,08,61,330/- divided into 4,00,86,133 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.
