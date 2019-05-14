JUST IN
Future Supply Chain Solutions allots equity shares

Of Rs 10/- each

Future Supply Chain Solutions announced that its Nomination and Remuneration Committee in the meeting held on 13 May 2019 have approved the allotment of 5020 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to the holders of the stock options upon their exercise. With the said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs.40,08,11,130/- divided into 4,00,81,113 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs.40,08,61,330/- divided into 4,00,86,133 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 10:47 IST

