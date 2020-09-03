JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tata Power's Strategic Engineering Division wins Rs 490 cr order from MoD
Business Standard

Futuristic Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Futuristic Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 OPM %033.33 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU