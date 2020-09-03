Ind Bank Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.08 croreNet Loss of Ind Bank Housing reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.11 -27 OPM %-50.00-36.36 -PBDT-0.04-0.04 0 PBT-0.04-0.04 0 NP-0.04-0.04 0
