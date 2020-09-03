Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 69.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.08% to Rs 50.81 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries declined 69.19% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.08% to Rs 50.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.50.8166.9311.5913.793.056.481.304.751.063.44

