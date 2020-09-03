JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Energy shares fall
Business Standard

Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 69.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 24.08% to Rs 50.81 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries declined 69.19% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.08% to Rs 50.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales50.8166.93 -24 OPM %11.5913.79 -PBDT3.056.48 -53 PBT1.304.75 -73 NP1.063.44 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 14:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU