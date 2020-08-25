G G Dandekar Machine Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
G G Dandekar Machine Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Lakshmi Machine Works resumes operations at production units
G.I. Joe' movie in development
G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit declines 2.33% in the June 2020 quarter
G G Automotive Gears reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 35.42% to Rs 0.31 croreNet Loss of G G Dandekar Machine Works reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.42% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.310.48 -35 OPM %-87.10-114.58 -PBDT-0.17-0.52 67 PBT-0.34-0.70 51 NP-0.28-0.62 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU