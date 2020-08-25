Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 15.04% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 522.40 croreNet profit of Can Fin Homes rose 15.04% to Rs 93.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 80.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 522.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 484.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales522.40484.01 8 OPM %87.8893.87 -PBDT128.37125.10 3 PBT126.06122.90 3 NP93.1680.98 15
