Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 480.00% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 480.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.290.0534.48-680.000.10-0.340.10-0.340.10-0.26

