Business Standard

Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 480.00% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 480.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.290.05 480 OPM %34.48-680.00 -PBDT0.10-0.34 LP PBT0.10-0.34 LP NP0.10-0.26 LP

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 16:43 IST

