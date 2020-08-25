Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 480.00% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 480.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.290.05 480 OPM %34.48-680.00 -PBDT0.10-0.34 LP PBT0.10-0.34 LP NP0.10-0.26 LP
