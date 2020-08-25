Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 13.85% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 1.10% in the March 2020 quarter
Procter & Gamble Hygiene inches higher after muted Q3 performance
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd up for fifth session
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd rises 0.71%
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd stays supported
-
Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 634.53 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care rose 13.85% to Rs 69.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 634.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 637.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.33% to Rs 433.08 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 419.13 crore during the previous year ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 3001.99 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 2946.85 crore during the previous year ended June 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Jun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales634.53637.64 0 3001.992946.85 2 OPM %17.3810.16 -20.1120.67 - PBDT118.8270.46 69 641.75657.11 -2 PBT105.6257.65 83 593.87607.33 -2 NP69.2160.79 14 433.08419.13 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU