Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 13.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 634.53 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care rose 13.85% to Rs 69.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 634.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 637.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.33% to Rs 433.08 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 419.13 crore during the previous year ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 3001.99 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 2946.85 crore during the previous year ended June 2019.

