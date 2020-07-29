G G Dandekar Machine Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Machine Works resumes operations at production units
G.I. Joe' movie in development
G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit declines 2.33% in the June 2020 quarter
G G Automotive Gears reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Volumes spurt at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 74.58% to Rs 1.03 croreNet Loss of G G Dandekar Machine Works reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 74.58% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.74% to Rs 4.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.030.59 75 4.214.77 -12 OPM %-98.06-223.73 --78.38-54.93 - PBDT-0.88-1.04 15 -2.91-2.06 -41 PBT-1.07-2.38 55 -3.67-4.17 12 NP-1.05-2.39 56 -3.40-4.16 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU