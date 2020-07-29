Swastika Investmart standalone net profit rises 1428.57% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 15.96% in the December 2019 quarter
Russian MPs call for relaxing rules on Nazi symbols
India continues to fascinate me, says 'Pataal Lok' creator Sudip Sharma
Anushka Sharma-produced Amazon series Paatal Lok' to premiere on May 15
Anushka Sharma shares teaser of Amazon series
-
Sales rise 74.26% to Rs 13.47 croreNet profit of Swastika Investmart rose 1428.57% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 74.26% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.477.73 74 OPM %32.8912.42 -PBDT4.150.49 747 PBT3.880.25 1452 NP3.210.21 1429
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU