Swastika Investmart standalone net profit rises 1428.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Swastika Investmart rose 1428.57% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 74.26% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.477.7332.8912.424.150.493.880.253.210.21

