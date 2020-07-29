JUST IN
Swastika Investmart standalone net profit rises 1428.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 74.26% to Rs 13.47 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart rose 1428.57% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 74.26% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.477.73 74 OPM %32.8912.42 -PBDT4.150.49 747 PBT3.880.25 1452 NP3.210.21 1429

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 08:03 IST

