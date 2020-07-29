JUST IN
BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 99.75% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of BAMPSL Securities reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 99.75% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 99.07% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.028.16 -100 0.1212.97 -99 OPM %2100.00-11.03 --375.00-0.39 - PBDT0.42-0.90 LP -0.45-0.05 -800 PBT0.41-0.91 LP -0.49-0.09 -444 NP0.12-0.65 LP -0.48-0.10 -380

