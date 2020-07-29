Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 51.35% to Rs 2.80 croreNet profit of Seshachal Technologies declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.35% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 82.31% to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.801.85 51 3.6120.41 -82 OPM %0.719.19 -0.55-1.22 - PBDT0.020.17 -88 0.02-0.25 LP PBT0.020.17 -88 0.01-0.26 LP NP0.020.12 -83 0.01-0.26 LP
