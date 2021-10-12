NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Sharika Enterprises Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and Hindustan Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 October 2021.
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 24.3 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 32172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2742 shares in the past one month.
Sharika Enterprises Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 10.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24661 shares in the past one month.
Times Guaranty Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 66.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2990 shares in the past one month.
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd added 18.06% to Rs 26.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8734 shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Motors Ltd gained 17.02% to Rs 12.72. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
