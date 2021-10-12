Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Radico Khaitan Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Subros Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 October 2021.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd soared 15.93% to Rs 70.6 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Radico Khaitan Ltd surged 14.65% to Rs 1171.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57076 shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 392.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63307 shares in the past one month.

Subros Ltd jumped 8.00% to Rs 377.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6663 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd gained 7.77% to Rs 57.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

