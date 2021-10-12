Tata Motors Group global wholesales rises 24% YoY in Q2 FY22

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,51,689 units, higher by 24% as compared to Q2 FY21.

Global wholesales of all of the company's commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range rose by 57% to 89,055 units in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q2 FY22 stood at 1,62,634 units, up by 11% as compared to Q2 FY21.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover in Q2 FY22 were 78,251 vehicles.

Tata Motors is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The auto major's consolidated net loss contracted to Rs 4,450.92 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 8,437.99 crore in Q1 FY21. Total revenue from operations soared 107.63% YoY to Rs 66,406.45 crore in Q1 FY22.

The scrip advanced 0.87% to currently trade at Rs 419.25.

