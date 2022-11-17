JUST IN
Alstone Textiles (India) fixes record date for stock split and bonus issue

Record date is 14 December 2022

Alstone Textiles (India) has fixed 14 December 2022 as record date for the purpose of Sub-division of Equity Shares (all the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Shares of nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each shall stand sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of nominal value of Re. 1/-(One Rupee) each fully paid-up) and ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 9 (Nine) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, in accordance with the approval of shareholders in ExtraOrdinary General Meeting to be held on 06th December 2022.

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 18:18 IST

