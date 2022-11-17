Alstone Textiles (India) fixes record date for stock split and bonus issue

-
ALSO READ
Alstone Textiles (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bajaj Finserv fixes record date for stock split and bonus issue
ANG Lifesciences India fixes record date for bonus issue of 1:4
Minda Industries fixes record date for dividend and bonus issue
7NR Retail fixes record date for bonus issue
-
Record date is 14 December 2022Alstone Textiles (India) has fixed 14 December 2022 as record date for the purpose of Sub-division of Equity Shares (all the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Shares of nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each shall stand sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of nominal value of Re. 1/-(One Rupee) each fully paid-up) and ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 9 (Nine) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, in accordance with the approval of shareholders in ExtraOrdinary General Meeting to be held on 06th December 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU