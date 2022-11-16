Shriram Transport Finance Company fixes record date for scheme of arrangement and amalgamation

Shriram Transport Finance Company has fixed 30 November 2022 as record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of Shriram Capital ('SCL') and Shriram City Union Finance ('SCUF') for issuance of equity shares of the Company as per the share exchange ratio provided for in the sanctioned composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation.

Further, 30 November 2022 is fixed as the record date for the purpose of determining the holders of Non-Convertible Debentures of SCUF for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company as per the exchange ratio provided for in the sanctioned composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation.

