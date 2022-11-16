Shriram Transport Finance Company fixes record date for scheme of arrangement and amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
LTI fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation and arrangement
Shriram Transport Finance Company receives RBI nod for scheme of arrangement and amalgamation
Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company takes note of NCLT sanction for scheme of arrangement and amalgamation
Indo Count Industries fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via NCD issuance
-
Shriram Transport Finance Company has fixed 30 November 2022 as record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of Shriram Capital ('SCL') and Shriram City Union Finance ('SCUF') for issuance of equity shares of the Company as per the share exchange ratio provided for in the sanctioned composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation.
Further, 30 November 2022 is fixed as the record date for the purpose of determining the holders of Non-Convertible Debentures of SCUF for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company as per the exchange ratio provided for in the sanctioned composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU